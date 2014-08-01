  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Xbox game news

Titanfall Frontier's Edge DLC now live on Xbox One and PC

|
  Titanfall Frontier's Edge DLC now live on Xbox One and PC
43 best PS4 games every gamer should own
43 best PS4 games every gamer should own

Titanfall may not feel likes it's been out for very long but that hasn't stopped its creators from releasing a second DLC in Frontier's Edge. This is the second of three planned DLC packs.

The multiplayer-based Titanfall is all about the maps so most gamers will welcome the new levels that Frontier's Edge offers.

The DLC offers three new maps to play.

Dig site is as it sounds, a rough area of mining meaning plenty of room for huge Titan battles with huge sheer walls surrounding the battlefield.

Export is all about height allowing pilots to battle up high and up-close while Titans duke it out below.

Finally Haven is, essentially, a beach resort with luxury bars and shops meaning intimate pilot battles as the Titans are kept outside to fight for control of the beaches.

The Frontier's Edge DLC is part of Titanfall's Season Pass, for those that have already paid for that. This cost around £20 and includes all three planned DLC packs for Titanfall.

The Xbox 360 version of Titanfall was developed by another company so there will be a slight delay on the DLC for that platform.

Titanfall Frontier's Edge is available now on Xbox One and PC for around £8 but will soon launch on Xbox 360 also.

READ: Titanfall review

PopularIn Games
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
You can play a load of Sega Mega Drive classics on Amazon Fire TV
Nintendo Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One: Which should you choose?
Best upcoming Xbox One games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
Comments