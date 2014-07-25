  Halo: Nightfall live-action film trailer unleashed

The Ridley Scott produced Halo: Nightfall live-action film has had its first trailer unveiled, and it looks promising.

The feature film is due to be released on Xbox this 11 November alongside Halo: The Master Chief Collection game. The aim of the Halo: Nightfall movie, according to creators 343 Industries boss Bonnie Ross, is to introduce characters before the new Halo 5: Guardians game.

Ridley Scott, of Alien, Prometheus, and Blade Runner fame, is executive producer on the film, while Sergio Mimica-Gezzan, known for Battlestar Gallactica, is directing.

The trailer has revealed some of the storyline to the movie which will star the Master Chief, despite him not appearing in this clip. The film takes place between Halo 4 and 5 and features Spartan Agent Locke, played by Mike Colter, who is set to play a big part in the fifth game.

The trailer shows a team is sent to investigate a threatening substance that it's claimed comes from "hell". While this sound a little Doom-like, it's probably just a hyperbolic use of the word hell, if the Halo series so far is anything to go by.

This will be the second Halo feature film, following Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn which was released in 2012.

Halo 5: The Guardians is the next gaming installment in the series which is due to arrive on Xbox One in 2015.

READ: Ridley Scott's Halo: Nightfall film shows off teaser photo