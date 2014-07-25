  Bungie's Destiny Beta now open to everyone, including those who didn't pre-order

Those who didn't pre-order the video game Destiny will still be able to play the official beta tonight. Bungie has announced it will open the beta to everyone across the world, as it prepares for the launch of Destiny this autumn.

"Today, at 4:00 PM PDT, we’re opening the Destiny Beta to anyone who wants to create a character and walk in their boots. There are, of course, some requirements. You’ll need to have a compatible console equipped with PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold. You’ll need to be brave," explained the Bungie team on its website.

Destiny is a highly anticipated role-playing, first-person shooter video game that features a "mythic science-fiction" open world setting. Bungie, the studio behind the phenomenally successful Halo franchise, is developing the game, and Activision as part of a decade-long publishing deal is publishing it.

The Destiny Beta first opened for PS4 and PS3 console owners on 17 July, though Xbox Live Gold subscribers who owned an Xbox One or Xbox 360 recieved access on 23 July at 1 PM EST. Keep in mind gamers playing on 26 July at 2 PM PST will receive a special reward that'll carry over to the worldwide launch of Destiny on 9 September.

The beta period will end on 28 July at 2:59 AM EST. If you sill want to pre-order Destiny, you can do so from a number of retailers for £54.99 on PS4 and Xbox One and £44.99 for PS3 and Xbox 360.