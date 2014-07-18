  Microsoft previews Xbox One August update, will support mobile purchasing

Microsoft has detailed what you can expect in the next Xbox One update coming in August.

Larry Hyrb, the head of Xbox Live who is widely known by his gamertage Major Nelson, published a blog post and video on Friday to explain what the update will bring. The most notable change is a refreshed activity feed that'll be loaded with social and sharing features, among other things. Gamers will be able to comment on content in their feed, for instance, scroll further back in time, and share game clips either publically or privately.

Support for mobile purchases is also coming next month, meaning you'll be able to remotely buy games and content from SmartGlass or Xbox.com. A similar feature has existed for the PS4 since launch, and it is likely one of the reasons why Sony's console is outselling the Xbox One. Other much-requested features packaged in the August update include a low battery warning and notifications for when a friend was last online and what they played.

And finally, Microsoft will update the Blu-ray player app to enable 3D Blu-ray functionality on the Xbox One. Microsoft will also add a "Friends" area to the Xbox One home screen, where you'll be able to view top trending games and leaderboards, but that feature in testing and not quite ready for consumers. The extended preview, which is part of the early access preview, will roll out this month.

READ: Destiny Beta first impressions

You can learn more about what's coming in August through Major Nelson's video, above.