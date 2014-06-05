  New Microsoft drivers let your Xbox One controller work with a Windows PC

Windows PC gamers can now use the "best controller ever made", according to Microsoft's Larry Hyrb.

Hyrb, who is more commonly known by his gamertag Major Nelson, has announced that the Xbox One controller can now work as a game controller for your Windows PC. Microsoft will release new Windows drivers that support the Xbox One controller. Although they will officially roll out through a future Windows update, Major Nelson has offered early access by releasing drivers for both 32-bit and 64-bit versions of Windows.

"We know our fans have wanted PC compatibility, and we know they wanted to be able to use the Xbox One controller with the same games and applications they have been playing with using the Xbox 360 controller," wrote Major Nelson in a blog post. "We can’t wait for them to play their favorite PC games with what we consider the best controller ever made".

Microsoft has long allowed gamers to use their Xbox 360 controller with PC games, but the company has said it is now excited for them to experience the Xbox One controller's improved D-pad, redesigned battery compartment, new design, and offset analog sticks with PC games. To enable support on your PC starting today, simply download and install the drivers for your version of Windows and then connect the controller to your computer with a microUSB cable.

READ: Yes, you can use an Xbox One controller on a PC

Keep in mind that the PC drivers released today are part of an early access and will therefore only work with games that feature gamepad support for the Xbox 360 controller.