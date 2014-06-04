Xbox One Games with Gold starts today, free games for Xbox Live Gold members

Microsoft has launched its Games for Gold service for Xbox One owners. From today, both Halo: Spartan Assault and Max: The Curse of Brotherhood are free for Xbox Live Gold members.

There will be two Xbox One games a month made free for Gold members, much like there has been for Xbox 360 Gold members in the past, although it is not known whether they will stagger the release in future. While both games have been made available at the same time for June, Microsoft might adopt the Xbox 360 route of making one free every two weeks.

In addition, the Xbox One June update, which adds the UK version of OneGuide, support for external storage and sets up the system for the launch of Microsoft's dedicated World Cup companion app and hub - Brazil Now and Destination Brazil respectively - will be rolled out today too.

READ: Xbox One Brazil Now preview: Hands-on with Microsoft's World Cup companion

Xbox 360 owners also get a bonus this month as the Games with Gold service for their consoles offers three games rather than the usual two. The current gen versions of Dark Souls, Charlie Murder and Super Street Fighter IV: Arcade Edition are all to be available throughout the month, although unlike the Xbox One games, they are still offered one at a time.