  Games with Gold now includes Xbox One: Dark Souls and four other games to go free in June

Microsoft has announced it will give Xbox Live Gold members five free games on Xbox One and Xbox 360 in June, as previously promised.

Phil Spencer, head of Xbox at Microsoft, recently said the June system update would debut a new programme called Games with Gold on Xbox One, similar to Games with Gold on Xbox 360. The purpose, according to Microsoft, is a way of saying thanks to qualifying Xbox Live Gold members by giving them two free video games every month.

The Redmond-based company has now revealed which titles Xbox One gamers will receive next month - Max:The Curse of Brotherhood (normally $14.99) and Halo: Spartan Assault (normally $9.99). As for Xbox 360 gamers, they will get three games called Dark Souls (normally $19.99), Charlie Murder (normally $9.99) , and Super Street Fighter IV: Arcade Edition (normally $29.99). That's roughly $85 in free games.

Microsoft described Max: The Curse of Brotherhood as a beautiful side-scroller, while Halo: Spartan Assault is a new installment within the award-winning Halo universe. Dark Souls is known for its level of its difficulty and elegant design, and Charlie Murder is a classic beat-'em-up that takes place during an impending zombie apocalypse. And finally, Super Street Fighter IV: Arcade Edition is a fighting game that's an update to the original Street Fighter IV.

Super Street Fighter IV: Arcade Edition is actually an anniversary bonus game for the one-year-old Games with Gold programme. The game will be available for download from 16 June to 30 June, whereas Dark Souls will be available from 1 June to 15 June. Exact dates for the other titles have not been announced yet, though Microsoft said it will provide more information soon.

You can download any of the above-mentioned Games with Gold titles at no charge next month, as long as you're a qualifying Xbox Live Gold member living in any of the markets where Xbox Live is available.