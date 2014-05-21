  Xbox One June update: OneGuide and TV features for Europe, external storage, lots more

Xbox has confirmed that the June update for the Xbox One will be a big one, with a whole swathe of new features, as well as an expansion of features for those in Canada and Europe.

One of the missing elements has been some of the TV and OneGuide features that have been available in the US. These will be coming to Canada, UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy in the update.

Voice commands to control your HDMI-connected set-top box and other AV equipment will be included, along with Favourites and App Channels.

One of the big changes will be support for external hard drives. You'll be able to connect up to two external drives via USB, so you can cheaply and easily expand your storage options.

This storage will also be portable - so you can sign into a friend's device, connect your drive and play your games there.

Talking of friends, you'll be able to escape the Gamertag mayhem and use real names instead, making it easier to find and recognise people on Xbox Live.

We knew that some changes were coming to Xbox Live and in this update you'll get the ability to access a load of apps without needing Gold access and the cost that comes with it.

There are also SmartGlass enhancements, with a new OneGuide experience and universal remote control, so you'll be able to do more from your phone or tablet than before.

READ: Xbox One review