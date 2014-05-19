Xbox One update could allow for use of external hard drives
Microsoft Xbox One users rejoice, it looks like an update coming soon will allow the use of external hard drives with the console at last.
The add-on is expected in the next update release according to an Xbox developer who leaked the above photo on Reddit. Developers often get an early look at software updates which lends this source weight.
Until now Xbox One owners have had to settle for the 500GB storage that's built into the console. Unlike the Xbox 360 which lets users attach an external hard drive for storage, Xbox One does not.
At the moment any Xbox One users who remove the internal drive to upgrade it themselves will void their warranties. With games taking up greater room as more are downloaded and saved it's only a matter of time before space runs out. So this update seems inevitable which makes us believe the developer leaking this is accurate.
Expect the update to roll out in the coming weeks, or in the leakster's words: "soon".
- Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is now available - here's everything you need to know
- Detroit Become Human initial review: First 2 hours play with the PS4 exclusive
- South Park The Fractured But Whole review: Turn-based RPG sensation, or a bit of a stinker?
- Best upcoming Nintendo Switch games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
- Sony PS4 review: The entry-level PlayStation 4 with HDR thrills
- Red Dead Redemption 2 release date, screens, trailers and pre-order details
- Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions: How to get Vaporeon, Flareon, Jolteon, Espeon or Umbreon
- Yes, you can buy Nintendo Labo Toy-Con replacement parts
- God of War review: Stunning reinvention marks Kratos' triumphant return
- PUBG Mobile Arcade mode: Here's everything you need to know about the PUBG update
Comments