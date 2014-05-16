Halo 5: Guardians release date and details revealed, coming to Xbox One in 2015

Microsoft and developer 343 Industries have revealed the release date and new details on the next game in the Halo franchise. Halo 5: Guardians will launch on Xbox One in autumn 2015, so you've got more than a year to get excited.

It is expected that more will be shown, including possible footage of the game in action, during E3 2014 in Los Angeles next month, but 343 Industries has released some details, including the fact that it is the biggest project in the series to date.

The "next instalment in the legendary saga of Master Chief" will feature core elements carried over from previous games in the franchise, but the development technology has been "re-tooled" to tale advantage of the Xbox One's hardware and ecosystem.

It will embrace the "community of gamers who love what lies at the heart of this game", which suggests that a lot of attention will be given to online multiplayer. The multiplayer-only Titanfall has been a massive success for Electronic Arts and Microsoft this year, showing that a game doesn't need a drawn-out single-player campaign to work, so could that mean Halo 5: Guardians could follow that route?

Or will it be a persistently online experience like Destiny, another first-person shooter the industry is looking forward to seeing more of during E3?

It has also been confirmed that the Steven Spielberg-produced Halo TV series will be released in autumn 2015.

The Xbox E3 2014 Media Briefing on Monday 9 June is definitely shaping up to be the press conference not to miss. Pocket-lint will be there in force and you'll be able to follow the action live with us.

