Microsoft to drop Xbox Live Gold requirement for Netflix and other streaming apps

Microsoft will soon drop the paywall for streaming applications on Xbox One and Xbox 360. Apps such as Netflix, 4OD and Amazon Prime Instant will therefore be available to use without an Xbox Live Gold subscription.

At present, only Xbox Live Gold members can use media streaming apps, bar BBC iPlayer on Xbox 360 because of a requirement by the Beeb that it is available for free. All others are inaccessible to those who don't subscribe, even though they are available for free to users of other platforms, including Wii U and PS3.

Ars Technica reports that its sources say that while media streaming apps will not require Xbox Live Gold for much longer, some other services will be moved behind the paywall. Speculation suggests that could include forthcoming TV series from Xbox Entertainment.

The scheme is yet to be confirmed and it is believed that there will be an official announcement on changes to Xbox Live during Microsoft's E3 2014 Media Briefing on 9 June.

