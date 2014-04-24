Microsoft sold 1.2M Xbox One units and Office 365 added 1M subs during Q3 2014
Microsoft has announced third-quarter 2014 results, reporting that it sold 2 million Xbox console units in three months. About 1.2 million of which were Xbox One consoles.
Microsoft also claimed Office 365 added 1 million subscribers and is now at 4.4 million subscribers. The jump in subscriptions could be attributed to Microsoft's Office for iPad app suite that released during the quarter. It requires an Office 365 subscription.
As for the Surface line, revenue grew over 50 per cent to approximately $500 million. The company neglected to provide actual unit sales numbers though. And finally, Bing US search share grew to 18.6 per cent, with search advertising revenue spiking 38 per cent.
Microsoft also reported revenues of $20.4 billion for the quarter, which ended in March, and an earnings per share of $0.68. Analysts had largely expected the company to report $20.39 billion in revenue and earnings per share of $0.63.
READ: Microsoft appeals £680.9 million EU fine
Revenue amount dipped about 0.4 per cent compared to the year-ago quarter, while net income, which was $5.66 billion, also decreased by 6.6 percent. Microsoft's profit decrease looks related to a $733 million fine from the European Commission.
- Official Nintendo Charging Stand for Switch can charge your console in tabletop mode
- Play your full PC games on iOS and Android devices, including PUBG, via new Steam Link app
- E3 2018: The games, consoles, press conferences and announcements to expect
- What is Nintendo Switch Online, how much does it cost and when is it coming?
- Sony PlayStation 5 specs, release date, news and rumours: Everything you need to know about PS5
- How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
- Star Wars app deals: Get these Android and iOS games for May the 4th on the cheap
- Xbox Two specs, release date, news and rumours: What we want to see in Xbox One 2
- What is Xbox Game Pass? How it works, price and all the games you can play
- Hyperkin Duke controller is the Xbox One accessory everyone should own
Comments