  Microsoft sold 1.2M Xbox One units and Office 365 added 1M subs during Q3 2014

Microsoft has announced third-quarter 2014 results, reporting that it sold 2 million Xbox console units in three months. About 1.2 million of which were Xbox One consoles.

Microsoft also claimed Office 365 added 1 million subscribers and is now at 4.4 million subscribers. The jump in subscriptions could be attributed to Microsoft's Office for iPad app suite that released during the quarter. It requires an Office 365 subscription.

As for the Surface line, revenue grew over 50 per cent to approximately $500 million. The company neglected to provide actual unit sales numbers though. And finally, Bing US search share grew to 18.6 per cent, with search advertising revenue spiking 38 per cent.

Microsoft also reported revenues of $20.4 billion for the quarter, which ended in March, and an earnings per share of $0.68. Analysts had largely expected the company to report $20.39 billion in revenue and earnings per share of $0.63.

Revenue amount dipped about 0.4 per cent compared to the year-ago quarter, while net income, which was $5.66 billion, also decreased by 6.6 percent. Microsoft's profit decrease looks related to a $733 million fine from the European Commission.