Microsoft ships 5 million Xbox One consoles worldwide, a record in any other generation

Microsoft has announced that it has shipped five million Xbox Ones to retailers around the globe, a staggering amount for the company that represents 60 per cent growth on the sales performance of the Xbox 360 in a comparative period. It would be a record if it weren't for those pesky kids at PlayStation, who announced that Sony has sold seven million PS4s in the same time frame.

But although there is a two million gap, five million Xbox Ones means that Microsoft now has a very healthy user base and counting. This was proven in March, with Titanfall on Xbox One outselling every other game in the US for the month, next or current generation.

Gamers, says Microsoft, spend an average of five hours per day on their Xbox One consoles, and that collectively means that more than one billion hours have been spent in games and apps since the machine's release in November last year.

And with the company set to announce many new games during its E3 press conference, it revealed, the future is looking rosey for the Xbox One, even with the PS4 doing so well itself.

