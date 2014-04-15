  Xbox One April system update starts rollout, includes Kinect and Blu-ray improvements

Microsoft has started to roll out another system update for the Xbox One. Unlike the last two, this one doesn't add many major new features, but it does tweak some that are already there.

For a start, it adds 50Hz playback capabilities to the Blu-ray application. There are also improvements to voice and motion controls on Kinect.

The latter has had some fine-tuning, which includes some of the gesture functionality to reduce false positives on non-hand objects triggering gesture commands.

Video quality for Game DVR recordings has been improved. And there is now a game save progress bar to give you an idea of how long it's taking. You can also now tell what apps and games are being updated or have been recently.

Notifications to tell you when your friends and favourites sign in to Xbox Live have been added. While firmware for the controller and headset adaptor has been updated to reduce audio static and wireless connectivity.

The last major change is that if your Xbox One is in Instant On mode, an update will install automatically and then return to standby. You'll no longer have to power on your console after an update has been installed. Also, there is now an option in the system settings to let you search for and perform an update manually.

In future, Microsoft will be pushing out a new Blu-ray player application, it has said, to "round out" improvements it has made. There's no word on potential 3D capabilities.