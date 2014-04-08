  Titanfall Xbox 360 out today in US, 11 April UK: Here's a look at gameplay and Xbox One comparison

Titanfall for the Xbox 360 has been released in the US with a UK launch to follow on Friday 11, April. Although it was originally delayed, the final version has hit the rejigged street date without any further hitches and reports are starting to come in on its merits.

Several videos of gameplay action have been posted online, along with some comparative screengrabs, showing the Xbox 360 version up against the much-loved game for the Xbox One. It is obvious from the stills that there is a distinct lack of detail, even though the resolution is similar on both. However, when in motion - as evidenced in the gameplay vids - it doesn't seem to matter much.

Xbox One

Xbox 360

At present, little has been said about the artificial intelligence and other features that are specific to the Xbox One version of Titanfall because of its use of Microsoft's Azure servers, but that will become apparent in time.

For now, sit back and watch the action unfold and make up your own mind on whether developer Bluepoint - sub-contracted as Respawn Entertainment concentrated on the Xbox One and PC versions - managed to get the look and feel of the multiplayer shooter right.