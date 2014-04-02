Microsoft talks Kinect v2 for Windows at Build 2014, will include 1080p sensor and more

Microsoft's Build developer conference is now underway, and it has detailed what's in store for the next-generation Kinect (or Kinect v2).

Starting with Windows compatibility, Microsoft said it would update its platform for using the Kinect motion controller with a Windows computer. Microsoft even demonstrated Kinect for Windows, showing Build attendees that Kinect v2 could enable features and power games, animation software, and medical software, among other things.

As for specifications, Microsoft said Kinect v2 will feature a 1080p sensor, better performance in low-light settings, improved gesture recognition and body tracking, and a broader field of view. It'll also have a skeletal facial tracking SDK, which will likely affect gaming or enable some sort of facial unlocking.

According to a post from March on the official Kinect for Windows Blog, which offered a first look at the forthcoming hardware and its components, the next version of Kinect will also feature a sensor design that's similar to Kinect for Xbox One. There will also be a power supply and hub with three connections, USB 3.0 output to PC, and more.

READ: Microsoft teases Kinect 2 sensor for Windows, 'getting closer and closer to launch'

While at Build 2014, Microsoft drove home that the technology behind Kinect v2 will change the way consumers interact with computers. Microsoft even claimed Kinect v2 is the future of the computer industry, as reported by SlashGear. That said, there's no word yet on when we can expect to see the next version of Kinect.

Keep in mind that Microsoft recently admitted it is getting "closer and closer" to launching its upgraded motion controller. In other words, Kinect v2 will more than likely debut this year.