Guess how many hours a day Xbox One users spend behind their controllers?

The Xbox Live team have revealed some very interesting numbers that might alleviate your console-gaming guilt. If you felt bad grabbing an hour or two on your machine don't fret, the average Xbox One user is at it for five hours.

This being an average suggests some Xbox One owners spend serious time locked into console focus-mode. But, of course, other uses for the console must be taken into account, such as watching TV and live streams, through Twitch - something that has proved incredibly popular since the service went live on the platform.

Twitch says that since its Xbox One app added broadcasting on 10 March nearly 23 million minutes of streamed gameplay have gone online. And if that wasn't impressive enough, more than 2.7 million minutes were broadcast from Xbox One consoles between 10 and 11 March alone .

It sounds like the Xbox One is the Twitch console of choice, with the PS4 lagging behind. The subtle words from the flag-waving press release read: "It took another console a month to achieve what the Twitch app on Xbox One did within its first week."

Titanfall is the most broadcast game on Twitch with more than 10 million minutes aired from the game to date.

