  Call of Duty: Ghosts Onslaught DLC is free for Xbox One and Xbox 360 gamers this weekend only

Call of Duty: Ghosts fans this is going to be a good weekend. If the main game is all done and dusted and even standard multiplayer is becoming repetitive, the Onslaught DLC is here to help, for free.

For this weekend only, Friday 21 March to Monday 24 March, the Onslaught DLC is free to download and play as a trial on Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

The DLC adds new playable content to both the multiplayer and campaign parts of the game. Nightfall is the first of a four-part story campaign that is included in the free bundle as part of the Extinction mode. There are also four new multiplayer maps: Fog, Bay View, Containment and Ignition. And users can enjoy a new weapon called Maverick which is a dual assault rifle and sniper rifle combination.

While the Call of Duty: Ghosts Onslaught DLC is on Microsoft consoles initially it will filter down to other platforms "at a later date". There will also be a free trail of the DLC on those platforms, says Activision.

Onslaught is a free trial for this weekend that will, presumably, deactivate without paying when this trial period ends. It costs £11.59 to buy usually.

