Yes, you can use an Xbox One controller on a PC: Here's how
Microsoft is still to release a driver to allow PC gamers to use an Xbox One controller to play games on their computers. However, that hasn't stopped YouTube user Lucas Assis from coming up with an alternative way to make it work.
It uses a generic USB driver, controller emulation and another piece of software that enables applications to access USB devices, plus Assis' own app. This latter programme supports up to 16 controllers in total.
He made a video of the process and has posted all the software required to make it work on his OneDrive account. Be warned however, although the end result works very well indeed - it basically fools a PC into thinking the Xbox One controller is an Xbox 360 one - it is a fairly complicated process and takes around 11 minutes to complete.
If you just can't wait for an official version though, it will probably be worthwhile for you to follow Assis' instructions:
Open device manager and plug in an Xbox One controller through USB. Install the WinUSB driver. Install vJoy (included in the download). Open it and use it to detect the controller.
Install libusb (also included) and launch its filter installer wizard. From there install the WinUSB device (your controller). If you have more controllers, you will have more WinUSB devices at this point.
Open Assis' app and away you go.
As PC Gamer recommends, you will also probably want to install XPadder or x360ce (from the download folder) to make the controller work with games, and there might well be some issues. But at least it works, eh? And this way you can use the special edition Xbox One Titanfall controller to play the new game, which came out in the UK today.
READ: Xbox One Titanfall controller pictures and hands-on
- Pokemon Go updates with Legendary Pokemon Mew, Latios and Latias
- 8 things you need to know before playing Fortnite
- Pokemon Go rewarding players for litter picking on Earth Day
- What parents need to know about Fortnite
- What is Xbox Game Pass? How it works, price and all the games you can play
- Sony PS4 Pro review: 4K HDR gaming for PlayStation fans
- This week's top games to buy: PS4, Xbox One, Switch and Steam games to get right now
- Far Cry 5 review: Politically charged and powerful return for the first-person shooter
- Xbox One S review: Great console and 4K Blu-ray player for the budget concious
- PUBG Mobile tips and tricks: Become a battle royale master
Comments