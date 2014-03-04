  1. Home
Microsoft's Xbox Music for Xbox One adds more than 92,000 music videos

|
Microsoft's Xbox Music streaming service for its Xbox One console system has added more than 92,000 music videos.

According to a blog post from the Xbox team, the Xbox Music app has just begun to integrate a swathe of HD music videos. Although you don't need to search for a video, Microsoft has included a search filter that will allow subscribers to browse the service's new library of videos.

"Once a TV staple, music videos are now primarily housed on the internet, where easy access is key," Microsoft wrote in its blog post, explaining that when you now play a track on your Xbox One using Xbox Music, the corresponding video will then auto-play (if it is among the videos being added).

Microsoft previously packaged music video streaming within the Xbox Music app on Xbox 360. Xbox Music, which is an unlimited streaming music service similar to Spotify, costs $9.99 a month and supports Xbox One and Xbox 360, as well as iOS, Android, and Windows Phone platforms.

READ: Xbox Music launches on iOS and Android, free streaming comes to web version

"Rock out to a new playlist, create a Radio stream based on your favourite artist or pick a random track from your collection with Xbox Music on Xbox One, and if the song has a music video, watch it play automatically in sharp HD on your TV," added Microsoft.

