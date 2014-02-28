  Xbox One March update preview reveals 50Hz compatibility for UK TV and more

Following the Xbox One's first major update in early February, it appears some users have now received an early access preview to a second update said to be coming in March.

According to the NeoGAF forum, one user called The Flash has published a detailed list of fixes and features bundled within an upcoming March Xbox One update. The biggest changes include 50Hz compatibility for UK TV, Twitch streaming, the ability to disable Kinect hand gestures, Dolby Digital audio support, and configuration settings for how Microsoft's console adjusts TV volume with related voice commands.

The Xbox One has a native 60Hz refresh rate, but UK networks like Sky, Virgin, and BT broadcast 50Hz signals. The addition of 50Hz compatibility will allow you to toggle between 50Hz and 60Hz modes from the Xbox One, thus improving your TV-viewing experience. Specifically, your gaming console will now switch to 50Hz during fullscreen TV playback, and then it will return to 60Hz for other content.

It is unclear how many Xbox One owners have received the early access preview, though the general public is expected to get the full update on 11 March. The entire list of improvements and fixes, as claimed by The Flash, are available on the NeoGAF forum. Additionally, Microsoft has said in the past that its second software update for the Xbox One would bring fixes for Xbox Live and party chat issues.

At the start of February, Microsoft detailed two significant product updates for the Xbox One that would add new features and changes to the console's system. The first of those updates landed on Valentine's Day and included the option to manage storage space, among other things.