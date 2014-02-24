Xbox One price drops under £400 in UK, Titanfall bundle to cost same on pre-order

Microsoft has announced an official price drop for its Xbox One console. From 28 February, the Xbox One will cost £399.99 in the UK, £30 cheaper than on launch.

In addition, the company will release a Titanfall special edition Xbox One bundle, which will launch with the game on 14 March, and that is available for pre-order for the same price, £399.99, from today.

Amid rumours that Microsoft is considering a cheaper version of the console, the company has decided to cut the price of the existing model. By offering the hotly anticipated Titanfall in a bundle for no extra cost is also a bold and exciting move.

The Titanfall edition comes with an Xbox One console, Kinect sensor, standard Xbox One wireless controller, standard Xbox One Chat Headset, one month of Xbox Live Gold membership and a digital copy of the new game. It doesn't, sadly, include the exclusive limited Titanfall edition Xbox One controller.

"At Xbox, we believe there’s never been a better time to join the new console generation. To help our fans do just that, Xbox One will be available at the new UK estimated retail price from 28 February," said Harvey Eagle, marketing director of Xbox UK. "And while supplies last, fans will also get Titanfall – the most anticipated game of the year – included in the box."

The Xbox One Titanfall bundle can be pre-ordered from xbox.com now.