  Microsoft Xbox One February update now live, bringing storage and queue managing features and more

Microsoft's much-anticipated Xbox One February update is now starting to roll out to consoles across the globe.

At the start of February, Microsoft had detailed two major product updates for the Xbox One that would add new features and improvements to the console's system. The first of those updates is available now, and, as promised, it includes the ability to see and manage storage space, among other things.

Specifically, with this update you will be able to see how much space your content uses. You'll also be able to better manage your content, control your install line-up, and more easily manage your download queue. That's because Microsoft separated My Games and My Apps into two lists, allowing you to create different queues for both.

"Now you can pick the order in which you want your content to load and we’ve added a boot progress indicator so you can better track updates while they load," explained Microsoft's Major Nelson, director of programming for the Microsoft gaming network Xbox Live. He also revealed that the February update had added a battery power indicator to the home screen.

And finally, Microsoft said the February update will let you use a USB keyboard with the Xbox One. Xbox One consoles will automatically check for it as part of "Instant On" mode. So, the next time your console is off, it will grab the update during off-peak hours in your local time.

Keep in mind that Microsoft plans to release another update in March. That second software patch will primarily fix Xbox Live and party chat issues.