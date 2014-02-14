  Don't expect Halo 5 on Xbox One this year, Master Chief confirms it's not coming until 2015

Halo 5 will not be released this year, despite being a massive reveal during Microsoft's Xbox press event at E3 last June. Instead, a Halo 2 Anniversary Edition will be released for Xbox One with the much-anticipated fifth game following in 2015.

The confirmation came from Steve Downes, the voice actor who plays lead character Master Chief. Speaking to GameZone, he revealed that it's his understanding that the all-new next-generation Halo sequel won't be available for at least another year.

"I think you may be ahead of yourself on Halo 5. I wouldn't expect anything until 2015. What you can look forward to this year is an anniversary edition of Halo 2," he said.

Downes did not offer any more details on the game. But a previous post on NeoGAF did leak information on the Halo 2 Anniversary Edition, stating that it will be available in different bundles. The Collector's Edition will contain the upscaled Halo 2 and Halo 5 beta access, while a War Collection will also add Xbox One ports of Halo 3 and Halo 4.

A Microsoft statement sent to Eurogamer confirmed that a Halo game is coming to Xbox One in 2014, but didn't elaborate on which one, Halo 5 or Halo 2. "Other than confirming that your Halo journey on Xbox One begins in 2014, we have made no announcements related to specific titles," the company said.