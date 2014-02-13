Xbox One February update will improve controller sensitivity

Although the Xbox One February update missed its initial 11 February release date, Pocket-lint is excited by one of the improvements it promises and is willing to wait that little bit longer.

A Microsoft spokesman has told us that, along with a swathe of other features and enhancements, the user interface and experience update will also improve sensitivity on the controller. Both thumbsticks will become more accurate.

"The February update will increase the sensitivity of the outer boundaries of the thumbsticks on the Xbox One controller," he said. "The update will happen automatically when your controller syncs with your console."

The Xbox One controller has been getting a lot of praise since the launch of the next-generation console in November last year. Improving its usability will further enhance its reputation. The update will not require any change to physical hardware.

Microsoft has also recently announced a range of accessories for its new console, including a chat headphone and mic. A media remote control has also been spotted on Amazon's Canadian retail site, touted for a 4 March release - the original date quoted for the next major UI update. Perhaps the March update will add compatibility for the remote at the same time.

As for the February update release, we'll let you know as soon as it hits. It might be rolled out across Xbox Ones in stages.

