  Xbox One Media Remote outed by Amazon, expected in early March

Microsoft's media-intensive Xbox One is about to get a Media Remote to make playback of audio and video a little easier.

Media Remote accessory sat on Amazon Canada's web pages for a few moments on Wednesday, before being pulled, giving us a quick taste of what's to come. A cached version of the Media Remote listing reveals it's likely to launch on 4 March 2014 for roughly $22 in the US.

Amazon was light on details about specific functions of the Media Remote, but it doesn't take a genius to figure out its intentions. Microsoft launched a Xbox 360 media remote in the past, and it appears the Xbox One's version will be much sleeker and smaller to make flipping through media on the console a bit more traditional rather than with a gaming controller or your voice.

The Xbox One's media functionality is extensive, so it only makes sense for Microsoft to make an accessory available aimed at more than just gaming. As well as hooking into a cable box, the Xbox One also has media functionality like Netflix, Hulu Plus and ESPN.

Microsoft announced on Tuesday that the Xbox One Stereo Headset and the Stereo Headset Adapter will be available in March, for £59.99 and £19.99 respectively. It's yet to confirm the Media Remote officially.