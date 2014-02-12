  Titanfall Beta sign ups now open for Xbox One and PC gamers

The beta test period for Titanfall will soon start and Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts have opened registration for those who want to take part. Sadly, there's no beta trial for Xbox 360, even though the game will be released on that platform at the same time as the others, but Xbox One and PC gamers are encouraged to sign up.

Those who want to take part need to visit a dedicated webpage at titanfall.com/beta and register for the Titanfall newsletter. You will also need to have an Origin account. Seats on the test are limited, so successful applicants will be chosen by the developer and publisher. They will be informed by 11.59pm on 17 February whether they are ready to rock.

Titanfall promises to be one of the top games for 2014. Created by Respawn, a new studio founded by ex-Infinity Ward staff who formed the Call of Duty franchise, the game is multiplayer only, with a story-driven campaign made up of multiple skirmishes and team battles involving other players. It features both run and gun gameplay of the ilk of Quake and Halo, but with the added bonus of Titans - large exoskeleton mechs that fall from the sky and transform your character into a fighting behemoth.

READ: Titanfall Gamescom 2013 preview: We finally get a chance to go hands-on

Even from the brief play during Gamescom in the latter part of last year, Pocket-lint got the feeling that Titanfall could be the game to beat in 2014. Immediately accessible but tactically aware, it will please both newbies and experience first-person shooter fans alike.

It will be released in the UK on 11 March for Xbox One, Xbox 360 and PC. Thanks to an exclusivity deal with Microsoft, there will be no PS4 or PS3 versions, but Respawn has not ruled out releasing a sequel on those consoles in the future.

READ: Xbox One Titanfall controller pictures and hands-on