  Xbox One Stereo Headset and Stereo Headset Adapter available from March

Microsoft has announced the Xbox One Stereo Headset and the Stereo Headset Adapter will be available in March, for £59.99 and £19.99 respectively.

The Xbox One-branded stereo headset will bring all your gaming audio as well as chat straight to your ears, so you can play as loud as you like without disturbing your neighbours. It has a unidirectional microphone, so fellow gamers will be able to hear your taunts loud and clear.

Microsoft says that the 20Hz-20kHz will give you deep bass and clear highs, while remaining confortable during long gaming sessions, thanks to the over-the-ear design.

The Xbox One Stereo Headset comes with an adapter to connect it directly to the Xbox One wireless controller. It slots into the bottom of the controller, meaning you'll have controls for audio right at your fingertips.

You'll be able to adjust the balances of in-game audio and chat, as well as being able to mute the mic. The headset draws its power from the controller.

If you already have a headset, then the Stereo Headset Adapter will be available separately. This accessory will let you plug in your existing cans and get the benefit of those controls at your fingertips, although it only gives you chat through your headset - you'd need a separate connection for in-game audio.

Both the Xbox One accessories will be available in March.