  Xbox One March (Titanfall) update details revealed, multiplayer and party improvements

Rollout of the major February update for Xbox One begins today, but Microsoft has already detailed what the next user interface patch will do to your console. (Update: the February Xbox One update has been delayed, we have learned).

The March update is due before the release of Titanfall on 11 March and features several software enhancements that are needed to ensure the multiplayer-only exclusive title runs super smoothly.

It will focus mainly on parties and multiplayer and will add the ability to get to your friends list faster and more efficiently. The friends list will be on the homepage of the Friends app after installation of the update. That way you can immediately see whether they are online and what they are currently playing or doing.

Party chat will be turned on by default, so as soon as you start or join a party, chat audio will be on.

In addition, you will be able to party chat with friends who are playing a different game. The mode will be separated from just people playing the same game.

An "invite friends to game" option will be added to multiplayer titles. It will appear inside a game's menu and allow you to set up multiplayer games speedily.

Finally, Microsoft has revealed that a "recent players" list will be added to allow you to stay in touch with gamers and friends you've played against previously.

The original date touted for this update is 4 March, but it might take a while to get to everybody's console. There will be "many more great features", says chief product officer Marc Whitten, and even more details will be revealed in the coming weeks.