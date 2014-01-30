  Microsoft reportedly has white Xbox One release set for October

Microsoft plans to release a white version of the Xbox One, according to a posting on the Neogaf Forums that was subsequently confirmed by The Verge. It's said to be the same white version given to the Xbox team as a gift when the Xbox One shipped in November 2013.

The white version won't be here anytime soon, however. Microsoft will release the white version in October alongside the Sunset Overdrive title, if the reports are to be believed. There's also word Microsoft is planning an Xbox One without a Blu-ray drive to keep down on costs for some users. A release date wasn't given.

Read: Xbox One review

When asked on Reddit last year if we would see a white variant of the Xbox One for the public, Microsoft's Larry "Major Nelson" Hyrb answered "maybe waaaay in the future". It's definitely not out of the question.

The Verge reports that we'll see the first major dashboard update for the Xbox One release in March. It's said to bring fixes to Xbox Live services and for system performance.

Microsoft previously announced that worldwide sales of the Xbox One reached three million by the end of 2013, but while Sony was beaten in the US Christmas battle, it topped that figure globally by a staggering 1.2 million. It revealed during its CES keynote in Las Vegas recently that it sold 4.2 million PS4s by the end of the year.

Microsoft declined to comment on Wednesday's rumours.