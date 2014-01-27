  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Xbox game news

Microsoft acquires Gears of War franchise, brings back producer Fergusson to the game series he loves

|
Pocket-lint Microsoft acquires Gears of War franchise, brings back producer Fergusson to the game series he loves
23 best Nintendo Switch games every gamer should own
23 best Nintendo Switch games every gamer should own

Microsoft Studios has acquired the rights to the Gears of Wars games franchise from Mundane Games, thereby bringing one of its biggest exclusive series in house. In addition, the company says it will be installing Rod Fergusson ,former director of production for the first three games, as a studio lead at Black Tusk Studios, the development house tasked with creating the next chapter.

Gears of War has been a hugely successful franchise for Microsoft, grossing over $1 billion (£603.3 million) in its lifetime, even though it was almost exclusively available on just one machine, the Xbox 360. A PC version of the first game was released, but none of the sequels made it on to that platform.

microsoft acquires gears of war franchise brings back producer fergusson to the game series he loves image 2

The fourth game in the franchise was considered a disappointment in comparison to the heights reached by its predecessors. The prequel was not received as well critically and although it sold more than a million copies, it wasn't as big a hit as Gears of War 3.

Now Black Tusk and Fergusson have a chance to debut the franchise on the Xbox One, as well as to reinvigorate it for Xbox 360. The studio lead returns after a stint as producer on Bioshock Infinite, so it will be interesting to see if he brings any of that experience to the next Gears of War game. We can only hope.

PopularIn Games
Let it snow: PUBG Mobile Vikendi update adds snow map
10 best gaming gifts for last minute Christmas present ordering
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
You can play a load of Sega Mega Drive classics on Amazon Fire TV
Comments