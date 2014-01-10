  Microsoft, GoPro partner for action channel on Xbox 360 and Xbox One

GoPro has announced a partnership with Microsoft to launch a GoPro channel on the Xbox 360 and Xbox One, giving action fanatics their daily fix.

The company, in a demo at CES 2014, said it wasn't sure when the channel would land (spring or summer), but that it will roll out on the Xbox 360 before the Xbox One. At launch, it will be GoPro created content instead of from users. It won't be just crazy guys on motorcycles either - the company plans to highlight recreational and family activities as well.

Essentially, GoPro wants to show the broad ways customers are using its products. The customers will also have a way to purchase a GoPro right from their Xbox.

"This is a great opportunity for GoPro to continue pushing outs its content in unique and interesting ways," GoPro's Kelly Baker told Pocket-lint. "We're looking for unique ways to share it with our audience and consumers."

In October 2013, the company launched a channel with Virgin American, letting passengers on flights in the US tune into watch GoPro content in-air.

GoPro has seen success streaming its videos online. Its YouTube channel is a prime example, garnering 1.5 million subscribers and 371,942,661 views since spring 2009. The videos highlight what the GoPro cameras are capable of, a sure selling point among people who want to capture their next backflip.