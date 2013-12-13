  Dead Rising 3 Xbox One demo goes live on Friday the 13th with hidden goodies

The demo for Xbox One zombie game Dead Rising 3 is now available to download, according to Microsoft's Major Nelson.

Xbox Live gamertag Major Nelson is actually Larry Hryb, the director of programming for Xbox Live at Microsoft. He announced on Twitter that the Dead Rising 3 demo is available, and he noted on his blog that it had released on Friday the 13th, of course.

Gamers can download the Dead Rising 3 demo by going to the "New Game Demos" section of the Game Store. Developer Capcom Vancouver teased through Major Nelson's blog that it even hid goodies in the demo: "Definitely check out the map for where the blueprints are around Ingleton."

"We have some cool combos to try out and even a Super Combo weapon called the Ultimate Grim Reaper. It is a multiple blueprint find, and super deadly when you get the fully stacked version. Don’t forget, after you make it or other combos, you can always pull them back out of the locker in the Safehouse and have another run at it," Capcom Vancouver added.

The Dead Rising 3 demo is a free trial that allows interested gamers to explore the title for 20 minutes, though they can play it only twice per gamertag. The demo's release follows news from earlier this week about the overall lack of game demos for Xbox One.

Major Nelson addressed these concerns in the comments section of his blog on Monday, claiming it was up to game developers to publish demos for their own games. He added: "[sic] They'll be more demos for Xbox One as the platform goes forward."

Capcom Vancouver and publisher Microsoft Studios unveiled Dead Rising 3, a survival horror video game, during an Xbox One exclusive at Microsoft's E3 press conference in June, and then they released the game on 22 November as an Xbox One launch title.

