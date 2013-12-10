  Microsoft releases first Xbox One update, bringing several fixes and improvements

The first big update for the Xbox One was released at 5PM PST on Tuesday, after more than two weeks of the console being on the market.

The update rolled out on Tuesday night as a necessary update, so users can fire up their console to receive the bug fixes and new features.

The changelog includes fixes for SmartGlass issues when coming in and out of connected standby, multiplayer issues when re-joining games, inconsistent notifications, dashboard performance, and wireless network performance. Additionally, improvements for Xbox One’s TV, system update, and content update services for scaling over time, are found within the update.

Microsoft's Larry "Major Nelson" Hyrb detailed in a blog post that users with the Xbox One's Instant On feature enabled will see the update downloaded once they turn the console off. Once the update has been downloaded in the background, the console will power completely down, and those users will have to manually turn the console on again.

If you are not using the Instant On feature, you will be required to download and apply the update by Thursday.

"We’ve got quite a few updates planned for the next year based on the community feedback we’ve been seeing, and I’ll have details on those in the future," Hyrb teased.