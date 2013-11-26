  Xbox One owners with hardware issues get free game courtesy of Microsoft

Microsoft has announced that Xbox One owners who are suffering hardware issues on their new consoles will get a free game. The most prevalent issue appears to be the optical drive on the console not working.

In turn, the complimentary games made available by Microsoft are downloadable so gamers don't have to stop playing while awaiting for their new hardware to arrive.

"While a replacement console is on its way, we want to ensure our advance exchange customers can stay in the game," a statement from Microsoft said. "We will provide each of them with a free digital download of one of the launch titles published by Microsoft Studios."

The launch titles from Microsoft Studios include Dead Rising 3, Forza Motorsport 5, Ryse: Son of Rome, and Zoo Tycoon.

It's not clear how widespread the optical drive issue is, but it's definitely more than one or two units. In a video, one YouTuber rounds up a slew of people who can't play games on their Xbox One.

"The issue is affecting a very small number of Xbox One customers," Microsoft said in a statement over the weekend. "We're working directly with those affected to get a replacement console to them as soon as possible through our advance exchange programme. Rest assured, we are taking care of our customers."

The Xbox One is off to a big start, becoming the fastest-selling Xbox launch in history, according to Microsoft. For customers who aren't experiencing a good launch, at least Microsoft is trying to keep them happy with a free game. Feel free to share your experiences in the comment section below.