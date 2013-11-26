  Xbox One gamers can be banned for excessive profanity within Upload Studio

Microsoft has confirmed Xbox One gamers can be banned from Xbox Live for excessive profanity within its Upload Studio functionality, following several noting being suddenly locked out of their account. Some gamers went as far to say Microsoft monitored Skype calls for profanity and subsequently banned them, but Microsoft has said this is not the case.

“To be clear, the Xbox Live Policy & Enforcement team does not monitor direct peer-to-peer communications like Skype chats and calls," a Microsoft spokesman told Pocket-lint. "We take Code of Conduct moderation via Upload Studio very seriously. The team reviews every clip that is uploaded to the service to help maintain a clean, safe and fun environment for all users."

Upload Studio is a new function within Xbox One that allows gamers to share and edit clips. They are given the ability to voiceover gameplay, and we assume some gamers are getting a bit carried away when it comes to narration. Microsoft tells us it's taking a strict stance on the matter.

User bans don't seem to be permanent, but temporary.

“Excessive profanity and other Code of Conduct violations will be enforced upon," the spokesman said. "On Xbox One, we have a more sophisticated system of enforcement. As a result, if someone misbehaves on the service, we may only suspend some of their privileges on Xbox Live such as access to certain apps or use of certain features. We remain committed to preserving and promoting a safe, secure and enjoyable experience for all of our Xbox Live members.”

One gamer going by "DarkLordofDeath" wrote on the Xbox support forum: "I have the same problem. Didn't know there actually any rules associated with this sorta thing. Nothing told me I can't swear and such. I only made some clips to show my friends how all this stuff works and now I can't upload anything. Hope they fix this prob ASAP considering it's a cool feature but now can't use because of their lack of tutorials."