Some gamers reporting disc issues with faulty Xbox One units

It wouldn't be the launch of a new game console if there weren't a few problems, and like the PlayStation 4, the Xbox One is running into its fair share. Several gamers across the net are finding disc drive failure with the Xbox One. Such issues prohibit them from installing disc-based games.

The cause of the problem is unclear, but simply put, for someone who's putting in a game for the first time it could be quite the traumatic experience. It sounds like the game is being ripped to shreds, but from what we've seen that isn't actually the case. Blu-rays and games simply won't play - still frustrating. 

It's not clear how widespread the issue is, but it's definitely more than one or two units. In a video, one YouTuber rounds up a slew of people who can't play games on their Xbox One. We've reached out to Microsoft which has yet to provide any specific comment on the situation, other than telling us to reach out to Microsoft support if our unit has issues. 

"The issue is affecting a very small number of Xbox One customers," Microsoft told Kotaku. "We're working directly with those affected to get a replacement console to them as soon as possible through our advance exchange program. Rest assured, we are taking care of our customers."

The Xbox One is off to a big start, becoming the fastest-selling Xbox launch in history, according to Microsoft. The PlayStation 4 also suffered some issues shortly after launch. Many in the Sony camp complained their consoles were unable to output necessary video and displayed a flashing blue light. Sony believes the issue is isolated.

It's not clear how many gamers are affected, and we probably won't get a clearer picture for the next few days. Share your experiences in the comment section below. 

