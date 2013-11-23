  Microsoft sells over 1 million Xbox One consoles in less than 24 hours

The Xbox One crossed more than one million consoles sold worldwide in less than 24 hours, making it the biggest Xbox launch in history, Microsoft announced.

The Xbox One is now sold out at most retailers in the 13 markets it's available in worldwide. Microsoft says it's working to replenish stock to meet demand.

“We are humbled and grateful for the excitement of Xbox fans around the world,” said Yusuf Mehdi, corporate VP of marketing and strategy for Xbox. “Seeing thousands of excited fans lined up to get their Xbox One and their love for gaming was truly a special moment for everyone on the Xbox team. We are working hard to create more Xbox One consoles and look forward to fulfilling holiday gift wishes this season.”

Last week, Sony also announced that its next-generation PlayStation 4 console had sold 1 million consoles in 24 hours in the US and Canada. Microsoft didn't make any regional distinctions.

Microsoft also provided statistics around early gameplay on the next-generation console: over 60 million zombies have been killed in Dead Rising 3, over 3.6 million miles driven in Forza Motorsport 5, over 7.1 million combos in Killer Instinct, and over 8.5 million enemies defeated in Ryse: Son of Rome over the past 24 hours.