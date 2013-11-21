  iFixit tears apart Xbox One, revealing huge PC-like internal parts

The Xbox One hasn't even released yet, but that hasn't stopped the dissectors at iFixit from getting their surgical hands on the next-generation console from Microsoft.

Upon opening the console's casing, the first thing you'll see is a green motherboard, housed Blu-ray drive, 2.5-inch SATA II hard drive, and a fan. In other words, these mammoth internal parts resemble the innards of your average PC.

There are a few interesting things to note. First, the standard SATA II is replaceable, meaning you could add some incredible storage if you're daring enough to move the Wi-Fi and speaker set-up. However, if you do go this route, you will void Microsoft's warranty.

Second - that huge fan: iFixit noted Microsoft doesn't want the same overheating issues that it had with the Xbox 360, so it has stuck in a fan that takes up a quarter of the console. This is also interesting because the PlayStation 4 has a smaller fan than the Xbox One, as well as a built-in internal power supply.

Lastly, Microsoft's Blu-ray drive has the same thick case found in many desktops, while Sony opted for a thinner, pared-down Blu-ray drive. All of this begs the question of why Microsoft couldn't go for stripped-down parts and produce a smaller machine? After all, complaints regarding the Xbox One so far have largely been about its size.

All that said, iFixit awarded the Xbox One an 8 out of 10 repairability score. That makes it equal to the PlayStation 4 in terms of replacing parts all by your lonesome. For more similarities between the two consoles, check out Pocket-lint's full comparison.