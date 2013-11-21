  Xbox One Day One patch is out early, and here's how to get it

The Xbox One Day One patch is now available...one day early.

Microsoft's Xbox One console is set to release on 22 November, and it requires that all gamers download a 2GB software patch right away to get access to some awesome features. It seems Microsoft has now decided to offer that patch ahead of the Xbox One's launch, ensuring gamers without an internet connection can begin playing immediately after receiving their next-gen consoles.

All you have to do is save the update to a USB, then install it on the Xbox One whenever you're ready. You'll need to know which OS the Xbox One is running (there are two options). Once you've figured out that part, go to this Xbox support page, then download the correct patch to a flash drive formatted as NTFS, and wait until tonight when you have your hands on the Xbox One.

PlayerAttack has a step-by-step process on how to download the software update from your USB on to the Xbox One. The Xbox support page also has instructions for finding your OS and correct patch. Keep in mind that the ability to download the patch early is mainly for gamers who won't have an internet connection. They'll need to download the patch before using their consoles, so this entire method will help them out greatly.

However, if you can't be bothered with USBs and early downloading, just wait until your Xbox One is connected to the internet and download the patch the traditional way. Either way, happy gaming!