  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Xbox game news

Xbox One Day One patch is out early, and here's how to get it

|
  Xbox One Day One patch is out early, and here's how to get it
10 best gaming gifts for last minute Christmas present ordering
10 best gaming gifts for last minute Christmas present ordering

The Xbox One Day One patch is now available...one day early.

Microsoft's Xbox One console is set to release on 22 November, and it requires that all gamers download a 2GB software patch right away to get access to some awesome features. It seems Microsoft has now decided to offer that patch ahead of the Xbox One's launch, ensuring gamers without an internet connection can begin playing immediately after receiving their next-gen consoles.

All you have to do is save the update to a USB, then install it on the Xbox One whenever you're ready. You'll need to know which OS the Xbox One is running (there are two options). Once you've figured out that part, go to this Xbox support page, then download the correct patch to a flash drive formatted as NTFS, and wait until tonight when you have your hands on the Xbox One.

PlayerAttack has a step-by-step process on how to download the software update from your USB on to the Xbox One. The Xbox support page also has instructions for finding your OS and correct patch. Keep in mind that the ability to download the patch early is mainly for gamers who won't have an internet connection. They'll need to download the patch before using their consoles, so this entire method will help them out greatly.

READ: Xbox One review

However, if you can't be bothered with USBs and early downloading, just wait until your Xbox One is connected to the internet and download the patch the traditional way. Either way, happy gaming!

PopularIn Games
Let it snow: PUBG Mobile Vikendi update adds snow map
10 best gaming gifts for last minute Christmas present ordering
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
You can play a load of Sega Mega Drive classics on Amazon Fire TV
Comments