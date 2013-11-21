Xbox One full Dolby Digital output will come after the launch

Many people were upset to hear that the Xbox One will launch without true Dolby Digital via digital optical. While the port will be there to allow the optical connection, the Xbox One won’t output in full Dolby Digital.

Now Microsoft has confirmed that the system will receive an upgrade that allows for full Dolby Digital 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound via digital optical. Although at launch the optical connection will deliver only stereo sound.

Xbox director of product planning Albert Penello said: “Dolby Digital is coming post launch. This was a SW scheduling issue pure and simple, and I know people are disappointed, but we will have it.

“Anyone with an HDMI receiver should be fine, as we pass the uncompressed 5.1 and 7.1 through HDMI as well as DTS. Even if you have a Dolby only HDMI receiver (which I'm not sure exists), you will still get 5.1 or 7.1 sound since those receivers should accept uncompressed surround.”

In the case of Dolby-only headsets the problem will persist as only stereo audio is output to them. This should also be fixed.

Penello explained the gaffe: “We found some inconsistencies in STB's during testing and decided to disable it by default to insure a good initial set-up experience for people.”