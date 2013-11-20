  Xbox One YouTube app gets launch go-ahead

A previously unannounced YouTube app will be available on the Xbox One when it launches on Friday 22 November, we have learnt, thanks to a reveal from Microsoft and YouTube on Wednesday.

A YouTube app has been available on the Xbox 360 for quite some time, but it was unclear if the app was going to extend to the new console. Microsoft and YouTube have been in a disagreement over the YouTube for Windows Phone app for the better part of the year, centered around advertising within the app. But YouTube doesn't want to miss out on the Xbox One's big launch, and the two have put aside their differences.

Taking advantage of the features offered by the Xbox One, the YouTube app will have voice controls and gestures. Users can control the app over Kinect by saying, "YouTube" combined with commands like play, pause, and fast forward. You can also grab the screen to scroll through videos, and use your hand to pick which one you want to watch.

Search and subscription functionality will be the highlight for many users, but YouTube will also make gaming, sports, news and "LOL" sections front-and-centre within the app.

"We’re happy to announce that YouTube will be coming to Xbox One on Nov. 22", Microsoft wrote on its blog. "It will be available in all launch markets where Xbox One and YouTube are available, except for Austria, Ireland, and New Zealand, but they’ll be available in the coming days."

The PlayStation 4, launched last week in the US, doesn't include a YouTube app.