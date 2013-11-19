  Microsoft shows how gameplay clips can be edited and uploaded on Xbox One

Ahead of the release of the Xbox One on Friday, Microsoft has further detailed how gamers can share their gameplay with others.

The Redmond-based company uploaded a YouTube clip on Tuesday, with Kyle Lampe, one of the lead developers behind the project, showing how users can edit a gameplay clip in Upload Studio, and then upload and share it straight to SkyDrive from the console. Gamers will be able to trim the clip, add a picture-in-picture mode from the gameplay and Kinect camera, and add multiclips together. Getting fancy, you can add a skin and voiceover for a little personality.

"The idea is you're always recording," Microsoft Studios creative director Ken Lobb said in July. "The last five minutes of any game you're playing are always being stored on your hard drive."

Furthermore, Microsoft revealed on Tuesday that it won't allow gamers to live stream gameplay through Twitch at launch. This will put it behind Sony's PlayStation 4 that has a deal with Ustream. It sounds like Xbox One users will be waiting quite a while, too.

"We know the ability to instantly broadcast gameplay is something the gaming community is excited about, and we are too," reads a statement from Microsoft. "We are working to ensure the initial Twitch on Xbox One broadcasting experience meets the expectations of the Twitch community, so while this feature won't be available right away, we'll let you know as soon as it is ready. Our goal is to deliver it during the first part of 2014."