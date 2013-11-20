Xbox One: How to stream content using DLNA

The Xbox One will let you stream content to the console using DLNA, although on day one there's no native support to initiate those streams, so the console acts as a receiver only.

That means Xbox One won't go out and find content on your network, so it can't retrieve those files on your DLNA-compatible media server, for example, that all your other connected devices enjoy.

This is something that could easily be overcome with an Xbox One app in the future, but so you're not kept waiting, here's how you can get streaming to your console right away.

You can easily send content to your console from another DLNA device directly and Xbox One will recognise the incoming stream and open the app required to play it. If you're streaming music, you'll need to have Xbox Music installed as this will act as the receiving music player. If you're sending video or photos, you'll have to have installed Xbox Video. Both apps are free in the Xbox One's store.

Many Android phones have a native app to do this from media applications, but sometimes they are only good for sending local content from the phone to the Xbox One. We tried it out with the HTC One and found it worked well enough.

However, the Skifta app will solve all your problems, as this free app can be the intermediary between your DLNA media server and your Xbox One.

All you have to do is install the app, search for the source and select the playback device: Xbox One will be listed, ready to receive your content. Then you identify the file and across it goes. We've streamed a range of content from our network to the Xbox One without a hitch: it's great for impromptu photo slideshows, great for video and great for music. Bear in mind that your smartphone will need to be able to play the files - ie, have the codecs for the video format.

Skifta is also available for iOS and we've tested Skifta on the iPhone 5S with the Xbox One and it works in exactly the same way as the Android version. Both apps are available for free, right now.

Happy streaming!