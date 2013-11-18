Xbox One Day One Edition still available for launch delivery at Asda (update)

UPDATE: Sadly, you will have had to be quick on this as it now seems that Asda has completely sold out of stock for launch day delivery, be that the Day One Edition or bundles. It currently states that consoles will now be delivered "on or after 2 December".

You can read the original story here...

The Xbox One might be sold out in many places, with Amazon.co.uk now stating that those who pre-order now will not received their consoles before Christmas, but UK supermarket chain Asda is still guaranteeing that it has day one stock.

It is listing the Xbox One Day One Edition on its Asda Direct online site for the conventional retail price of £429. That particular limited version will also come with the next-generation version of FIFA 14 as a free download.

In addition, the retailer is offering £5 off any Xbox One game if bought with an Xbox One console, £3 off an Xbox Live subscription and £3 off selected accessories so you won't really get a much better deal anywhere else.

READ: PS4 vs Xbox One: Battle of the next-gen giants

You will have to order quickly to give yourself a chance of receiving your console by the official release day of this Friday, 22 November. Asda says that it will deliver from three to five days after the order is placed.

The Xbox One Day One Edition with Forza Motorsport 5 is completely sold out.

READ: Xbox One dashboard preview: Here's how your next-gen console will work