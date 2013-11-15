  Microsoft details Xbox One Kinect gestures for Internet Explorer

Microsoft has shed some more light on the Xbox One and its online-browsing capabilities, including features for gesture and voice navigation with Kinect.

The Xbox One sports an upgraded Kinect motion-sensing peripheral. Microsoft has greatly emphasised the Kinect's integration with the Xbox One, and it has now explained what's new with Kinect when it comes to Internet Explorer.

The company launched Internet Explorer for Xbox 360 in 2012, though it lacked full integration with Kinect. It seems the Xbox One version of Internet Explorer is much improved.

Specifically, Xbox One users can now use gestures and voice commands to navigate Internet Explorer with Kinect. They can reach out and grab a webpage to start navigating, and can wave their hands up or down to pan, pull to zoom in, push to zoom out, etc.

Also, much like the Kinect dashboard navigation, Xbox One users can hover over links on a page and gesture to click on them. Internet Explorer will even zoom in on bunched-together links for easier clicking.

As for voice controls, Xbox One users can now scroll, browse and click on pages with simple commands. If Xbox One users have Pocket-lint saved in their favourites, for instance, they can say, "Browse to Pocket-lint" to load the page.

Gestures and voice navigation in IE will also work with the SmartGlass app that allows Windows 8, Windows Phone, Android, and iOS users to navigate an Xbox One with a mobile device. Microsoft said it would further update SmartGlass with the ability to push sites from a mobile device to a television and back again.

All of these new IE on Xbox One features are thanks to back-end updates and new support for HTML5 and CSS4, according to Microsoft. The new Internet Explorer is bundled inside Xbox One, which is set to release in the US and UK on 22 November.