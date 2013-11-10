  Lucky few receive the Xbox One early, show 17-second console start time

Someone at Target made a big mistake. According to several gamers around the net, Microsoft's Xbox One console has reached door steps early, originating from the retailer.

Twitter user @moonlightswami has been the most helpful filling us in with a few key details about the console ahead of its release in two weeks.

Moonlightswami found the Xbox One takes 17 seconds to boot, and requires a 500MB patch on first boot. Not all functionality of the next-generation console was available given the pre-release nature. However, it was found there will be some pretty hefty game downloads available for Xbox Live users, including NBA 2K14 at 43GB, EA's Madden at 12GB, FIFA at 8GB, Forza 5 at 31GB, Dead Rising 3 at 19GB, and Call of Duty: Ghosts 39GB.

Moonlightswami took a sweet tour around the Xbox One as you'd expect, finding gamers can play games at 50 per cent installed, you can come back to a game on standby after multitasking around the console, and new featured challenges that attach with certain activities during certain time periods. Also of note, the screen recording functionality is said not to be the best of quality.

Microsoft caught wind of the early gameplay, and decided to shut down access to users who received the console early. In a statement to The Verge, the Redmond-based company said: "Due to a retail partner's system issue, a very small number of Xbox One consoles were shipped to consumers before the November 22 street date. We're pleased to see the initial response to Xbox One has been so positive, but given we are still putting the finishing touches on our games, UI and online services, as well as confidential partner and media agreements, these consoles units will be restricted from connecting to Xbox Live until closer to our launch date."

An eBay user by the name of priceless228 offered the Xbox One received from Target for a cool $10,000, until quickly taking the listing off. Nonetheless, Target had a big snafu, so if you ordered your Xbox One through the retailer, you may want to check your doorstep.

Pocket-lint took a detailed tour of the Xbox One last week, bringing you a close look at the next-generation console's features.