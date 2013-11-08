  1. Home
Xbox One video app partners revealed, will have Netflix and Lovefilm but no BBC iPlayer

Microsoft has released a list of its entertainment partners and there is a strong line-up of streaming applications that will be available in the UK during the launch window. But one service conspicuous by its absence is BBC iPlayer.

"We set out to make Xbox One the all-in-one games and entertainment hub for your home. The one system that offers the best games next to the best entertainment experiences and apps," said Marc Whitten, Xbox chief product officer.

"Along with offering a stellar app portfolio from around the world, Xbox One takes the next step by offering them in a way that is seamless and easy to use."

This includes, for the UK, video streaming apps from Netflix, Amazon's Lovefilm, Blinkbox, Crackle, Eurosport, Machinima, Muzu TV, Sky's Now TV, Ted, Twitch and Wuaki.tv. Terrestrial TV stations Five and Channel 4 will also have their on demand content covered through Demand 5 and 4oD. But there is no iPlayer or the ITV Player.

This could be because the approved apps so far have had to be built from the ground up, in order to support some of the Xbox One user interface's new features. They will include enhanced voice and gesture control for the new Kinect sensor. And they will offer media achievements for watching content along will the Snap experience which allows them to be locked into part of the screen while a user accesses another app of game at the same time.

The apps announced today - with some proprietary partners for each territory - will be available on a rollout between the 22 November launch day and spring 2014.

