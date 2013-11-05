Exclusive white Xbox One now up for charity auction on eBay

Do you want to own a white Xbox One? You're in luck. There's one listed an eBay with a current bid of £915 (and rising).

Yes, that's more than double the price of a regular, black Xbox One, but this machine also comes with a bit of a background story. Microsoft tends to reward its employees with gifts of smartphones, tablets and other devices, and we reported in August that it was also distributing a free Xbox One to each member of the Xbox team. And what's more, they were unique and exclusive white variants.

On top of the console, each team member reportedly received one year of Xbox Live, all "1P games" (the in-house, first-party launch line-up) and achievements that would load on launch day. Now, GamesAid, a UK games children's charity, has posted an eBay auction featuring one of those commemorative white Xbox Ones.

Read: Exclusive white Xbox One heading to Microsoft employees for free

Titled "Xbox One White Exclusive Launch Team Commemorative Special Edition", the auction includes the white console with "I Made This" adorned on the right of the disc tray, a white controller, Kinect sensor, Chat Headset and a Day One Achievement and special Launch Team Achievement.

The white Xbox One was donated by Xbox and the charity auction will conclude on 8 November at 3pm UK time. The item will ship to the highest bidder "immediately post launch" on 22 November.