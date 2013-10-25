  Xbox One Invitation advert sets the message straight (video)

There has been some criticism aimed at Microsoft in the handling of the Xbox One's message so far. While Sony has been been targeting gamers strongly, some have seen Microsoft's "catch-all" approach as rather diluted. A new advert for the Xbox One now sets that message straight.

The new commercial sets itself out as an invitation to the new Xbox experience, "and invitation to a new generation", the voiceover states, "where your games and entertainment are no longer separated".

The advert blends the real world and your Xbox One world, with a Titan crashing through an office roof to save a hapless worker from his boardroom presentation, and a McLaren P1 skidding to a stop in front of a surprised VW Golf driver, with the door opening invitingly.

Clearing up the issue of home entertainment vs gaming debate, the same treatment is given to Star Trek, with Zachary Quinto's Spock, cementing the message that the Xbox One isn't one or the other, it's everything. Steven Gerrard makes an appearance, inviting a fan o nto the pitch and there's even time to plug the Skype integration too.

It's a great advert which sets the message straight and there's also a great "making of" video to go along with it. Enjoy!